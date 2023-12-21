Pakistan-India Set to be Placed in Same Group of T20 World Cup Yet Again

The excitement is already building for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, as the two most thrilling teams, Pakistan and India, are expected to be placed in the same group for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Since 2013, Pakistan and India have consistently been paired together at every men’s ICC global event, setting the stage for the sport’s most highly anticipated match.

There has been a longstanding desire to elevate the excitement by having these teams clash in group games on American soil, particularly in the United States, to captivate the interest of the vibrant South Asian diaspora.

The upcoming showdown between India and Pakistan is expected to unfold at New York’s Eisenhower Park, located just 30 miles east of Manhattan.

Elsewhere, other arch-rivals, England and Australia, are also expected to be placed in the same group, with Barbados likely to be the venue of the iconic clash.

It should be noted that both teams had previously clashed at the same venue in the 2010 T20 World Cup final, a memorable encounter in which England triumphed over Australia to secure their first-ever World Cup title.

The final draw for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to be announced within the next few days as the excitiement around the mega-event starts to pick up pace. This edition of the tournament will feature 20 teams divided into four different groups, with the top two at the end of the group stages qualifying for the Super 8s stage.

The upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is set to take place in the West Indies and the USA, scheduled from 4th June to 30th June.