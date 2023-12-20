PTA and PEMRA Ordered to Take Down All Betting Websites During Pakistan-Australia Series

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently released a strongly-worded letter condemning the proliferation of betting company advertisements during the first test match between Pakistan and Australia earlier this month.

The Ministry of Information has also instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take action against all betting websites.

A notification issued by the Federal Ministry of Information states that clear violations of guidelines issued on September 25, 2023 and October 20, 2023 were reported to the ministry during the direct media coverage of Pakistan cricket team’s tour of Australia.

The notification says that violations were reported during the inaugural test match despite explicit instructions prohibiting the broadcast of advertisements for betting companies or their surrogates. The official communication emphasizes the need for those responsible to ensure compliance with ministry directives and for PEMRA to cancel the landing rights of all those TV channels that have failed to comply with the guidelines.

The notification also instructs the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to address the issue with its parent companies and, if necessary, terminate agreements that do not adhere to ad placement guidelines.

Furthermore, the communication advises the PTA to take immediate action against illegal betting, gambling, and casino companies operating in Pakistan. It proposes the establishment of a dedicated unit to monitor and curb such activities.

This development follows a recent scandal during the Pakistan Super League, where betting companies were implicated. The ensuing controversy prompted a ban on betting ads, and some players subsequently rejected sponsorships from these companies.