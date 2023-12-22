Free Textbooks Are Being Sold to Scrap Dealers in Sindh

The Education Department has launched an investigation into the selling of free textbooks from the Sindh Text Board to scrap dealers in Badin District.

According to details, the free textbooks, intended for government school students, were sold to scrap dealers in Golarchi Tehsil, Badin District.

Recently, a video of free textbooks of Sindh Text Board being sold to scrap dealers went viral, prompting immediate action from the relevant officials.

The books have been seized, and an investigation has been launched to identify those involved in this unauthorized sale. It should be noted that this isn’t the first time that books meant for government school students have been sold to scrap dealers.

Just last year, hundreds of such books were allegedly sold to scrap dealers, however, the investigation team gave a clean chit to the Sindh Education Department officials.

According to the inquiry report, the books didn’t belong to the Sindh Textbook Board (STBB) but to private publishers.

Earlier this year, a mega corruption scandal came to light after it emerged that laptops worth millions of rupees purchased in 2017 were stolen from Sindh School Education Department.

Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari had taken noticed of of the matter and formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident.