Meezan Bank and PAFLA to Launch Special Banking Services for Freelancers

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), to extend specialized banking services to the freelance community.

The MoU was formalized at a signing ceremony held at Meezan House, Karachi, attended by key representatives from both organizations including Mr. Zia ul Hassan – Group Executive Operations and Branch Banking, Ms. Shazia Khurram – Head Branch & Premium Banking, and Syed Kashif Zaidi – Head Centralized Operations from Meezan Bank and Mr. Tufail Ahmed Khan – CEO and Mr. Ibrahim Amin – Co-Founder & Chairman from PAFLA.

Under this agreement PAFLA will facilitate the redirection of freelancers from diverse domains to Meezan Bank, allowing them to benefit from hassle-free account opening, efficient remittance processing, and a range of tailored services aimed at enhancing their financial well-being.

This will enable Meezan Bank to introduce its products to a wider audience through PAFLA-organized training sessions, professional conferences, roadshows, and academic events .

While speaking at the occasion, Zia ul Hasan said, “Meezan Bank’s collaboration with PAFLA signifies the Bank’s focus on meeting the specific needs of the freelancing segment. Through tailored banking services such as tax facilitation on discounted rates, attractive FX conversion rates, and flexibility of opting product of their choice in both current and savings categories, we aim to empower this segment and its contribution to the national economy, propelling freelancers towards success in their endeavors”.