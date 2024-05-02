Here’s Pakistan’s 18-Man Squad For England And Ireland T20 Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the national squad for the away tour of Ireland and England. Babar Azam will lead the 18-member squad after his re-appointment as the skipper of Pakistan’s white-ball side following the PCB’s decision to remove Shaheen Shah Afridi from captaincy.

The series has huge significance as the start of Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in June 2024.

As expected, the likes of Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Khan and Fakhar Zaman have been included in the squad while Salaman Ali Agha also earns a call-up.

Surprisingly, there was no place for Zaman Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr. in the squad while Hasan Ali has been included once again.

On the other hand, Haris Rauf has made the squad following his recovery from a shoulder injury that he sustained during the Karachi vs Lahore encounter in PSL 9.

Multan Sultans fast bowler Muhammad Abbas Afridi and Karachi Kings batter Irfan Khan Niazi have also made it into the 18-member squad.

The tour will see Pakistan taking on Ireland in three matches in the first week of May, followed by four T20 matches against England with the series culminating on May 30.

Here is the squad: