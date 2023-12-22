Pakistan Imports Tea Worth Rs. 80 Billion in Just 5 Months

Pakistan witnessed a 44.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in tea imports, clocking in at Rs. 79.81 billion during July-November FY2023-24 against Rs. 55.2 billion during the same period last year (SPLY).

Pakistan imported 116,407 tons of tea during the period in review, posting a 15.6 percent rise against 100,680 tons in SPLY. Tea imports were up 23.9 percent YoY in November but decreased by 6.7 percent month-on-month (MoM) compared to Rs. 16.4 billion in October 2023.

International tea prices on average have declined during the five months compared to the corresponding period last year, with imports in dollar value rising by only 11 percent. The 44 percent increase in rupee value therefore can be attributed to massive devaluation over the year.

Pakistan remains the single largest importer of tea in the world and imported 231,449 tons of tea worth Rs. 139 billion or ~$500 million during FY23.

There have been significant efforts by the government to grow tea indigenously in the Mansehra region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but the efforts still have to yield substantial results.