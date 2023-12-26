Australia Finish Day 1 on 187/3 After Lots of Dropped Catches by Pakistan

In the Boxing Day match of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Australia, the home side concluded Day 1 with a score of 187-3.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first, but the start was not great for the Green Shirts as Abdullah Shafique dropped a simple catch at slip off Australia’s destructive opening batter, David Warner, when he was batting on just 2.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja’s Latest Move Against ICC Wins More Hearts

David Warner gets a life on two! Shaheen Afridi gets the ball swinging and Abdullah Shafique puts it down at first slip #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/EJc4AptxJk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 25, 2023

Unfortunately, Shaheen Afridi was the bowler who faced this bad luck and nearly took the big wicket of Warner.

Agha Salman took Warner’s wicket, who got out before scoring a big knock of 100, 200, or maybe 300 runs.

Right on the stroke of lunch and it's Agha Salman who gets the breakthrough for Pakistan! #PlayOfTheDay | @Nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/OjoYYJrLut — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

At lunch, the Aussies were at 90-1, but then rain interrupted the day before Usman Khawaja got out on 42, and Australia was at 115-2 after playing 42.5 overs.

After the rain delay, the home side continued their batting, and Steven Smith was trapped by Aamer Jamal, who took his first wicket of the day.

Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head cruised their team to 187-3 at the stumps, with just 66 overs possible on day 1.

Labuschagne is currently not out with 44 runs, and Head has just arrived at the crease with 9 runs.

ALSO READ Real Reason Why PTV Sports is Not Broadcasting Pakistan Vs. Australia Test

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali, Amer Jamal, and Agha Salman were the bowlers for Pakistan who each took wickets.