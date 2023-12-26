Usman Khawaja’s Latest Move Against ICC Wins More Hearts

In the ongoing second Test between Pakistan and Australia, Usman Khawaja, the Australian opening batter, showcased a heartfelt gesture by wearing shoes adorned with his daughters’ names while batting today. This act followed a previous ban on displaying references to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

During the opening day of the second Test in Melbourne, Usman Khawaja proudly displayed the names of his daughters, Aisha and Ayla, taped to the side of his footwear through an endearing and touching gesture.

Later in the game today, Khawaja was dismissed for 42 runs, with Hasan Ali taking his wicket after the lunch break.

It should be noted that the 37-year-old had sought permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to display a sticker featuring a black dove holding an olive branch on his bat and shoes during the match, but this request was denied.

Khawaja, who practices Islam, was previously prevented from wearing shoes adorned with hand-written slogans such as “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” during the first Test in Perth.

The International Cricket Council, often mocked as the Indian Cricket Council, stated that these slogans violated its regulations regarding messages related to politics, religion, or race.