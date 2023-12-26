Real Reason Why PTV Sports is Not Broadcasting Pakistan Vs. Australia Test

PTV Sports, the government-owned sports channel in Pakistan, has been unable to broadcast the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Australia due to the advertisements for surrogate betting companies displayed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

According to the reports, the Government of Pakistan has issued strict directions prohibiting local channels from airing advertisements for surrogate betting companies.

The development arises following the continuous display of logos from at least two betting companies during the first Test match in Perth.

It should be noted that this is the first time viewers are unable to watch a live cricket match of Pakistan on PTV Sports; such an occurrence has never happened before.

PTV Sports broadcasts all international matches of Pakistan cricket and is also the official broadcasting partner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

On the other side, Ten Sports is currently broadcasting the live match of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Australia. Viewers can tune in to that channel to watch the match live.

Meanwhile, viewers can also watch the live streaming of the match on ‘Tapmad’ and ‘Tamasha.’

Fans are divided over the move with some saying PTV Sports must broadcast all matches while others believe that banning promotion of betting companies is a good step.