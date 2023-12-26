David Warner Shocked at Shaheen Afridi and Pakistan’s Bowling Tactics

Australia’s opening batter, David Warner, praised the exceptional bowling performance by the Pakistani team following the conclusion of the first day’s play in Melbourne.

After the first day ended, Warner spoke to the local media and showed how shocked he was at certain tactics and praised Pakistan’s excellent bowling performance.

Warner said, “I don’t think it really matters about your pace if you’re putting the ball in the right areas. Pakistan bowled extremely well today.”

He added, “I was taken aback by how many overs Shaheen has bowled already. It was a long day for him. If you’re not bowling quick in Australia, you have to hit the right line and length to create something. These guys [Pakistan’s pacers] have been outstanding. Shaheen bowled well today with not a lot of luck.”

It should be noted that Warner was dropped by Abdullah Shafique when he was on just 2 runs, and the unlucky bowler was Shaheen Afridi, who nearly took his wicket. Shaheen has already bowled 20 overs, which is roughly one-third of the overs that Pakistan bowled on the day.

However, Warner was unlucky just before lunch. He played a careless shot against Agha Salman, which led to a slip catch. Babar Azam secured the difficult outside edge, resulting in Warner returning to the pavilion.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts won the toss and invited the home side to bat first. They finished day 1 with a score of 187 for 3 wickets after only 66 overs due to rain interruption.