Afghanistan Board Delays Central Contracts of Players Because of T20 Leagues

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has postponed the announcement of the 2024 central contracts for national players, including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq.

According to the details, ACB has decided not to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to certain players for the next two years, following their request to be released from their annual central contracts.

This decision emerged after a special committee, formed by the ACB, undertook a comprehensive investigation into the matter. The players in question had expressed their wish to be released from their central contracts starting January 1st.

The ACB’s stance is rooted in the belief that these players prioritized participation in commercial leagues over their commitment to the national team, which is seen as a duty of national significance.

The board also emphasizes that this move is in line with its fundamental values and principles. It underscores the importance they place on ensuring that all players adhere to the ACB’s ethos, prioritizing national duties over individual interests.

After ACB announced this decision, former Pakistani legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf praised the Afghanistan Cricket Board for taking this step, expressing his thoughts on his X account (previously known as Twitter).

Yousuf wrote, “Good decision.National team always come first.”

Meanwhile, each of these three players represented Afghanistan in the 50-over World Cup 2023 which was recently held in October-November.