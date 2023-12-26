Huawei Nova 12 Pro and Ultra Launched With 60MP Selfie Camera and Satellite Communication

Huawei today introduced its Nova 12 series at a launch event in China, featuring four new smartphones: Nova 12, Nova 12 Lite, Nova 12 Pro, and Nova 12 Ultra. Here are the details on the Pro and Ultra models.

Nova 12 Ultra

The Huawei Nova 12 Ultra showcases a 6.76″ LTPO OLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz and a resolution of 2,776 x 1,224 pixels. It boasts support for 1B colors and a DCI-P3 wide color gamut. For protection, the screen is covered with Kunlun Glass and features a centrally placed pill-shaped notch that houses a dual-camera setup, including a 60MP ultrawide camera (100˚ FOV with autofocus) and an 8MP camera for portraits with 2x optical zoom.

Encased in faux leather with a 3D embossed Huawei and Nova logo, the Nova 12 Ultra’s back panel adds a touch of sophistication. It features an oval-shaped camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The main camera offers a variable aperture ranging from F/1.4 to 4.0 and is equipped with an RYYB color filter array. The ultrawide camera extends an FOV of 112˚, complemented by an LED flash and a laser focus sensor.

Huawei’s Nova 12 Ultra operates on Harmony OS 4 and offers a generous storage capacity of up to 1 TB. While the specific processor hasn’t been detailed on Huawei’s official site, it is speculated to be the Kirin 9000S.

This smartphone features innovative satellite communication capabilities, supported by a two-way Beidou satellite messaging system. Powering the device is a 4,600 mAh battery, which can be recharged via a USB-C port, supporting fast charging up to 100W.

Key features of the Huawei Nova 12 Ultra also encompass an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-band GPS for precise location tracking, NFC for contactless interactions, and a set of stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience.

The starting price for Huawei Nova 12 Ultra in China is $660.

Nova 12 Pro

The Huawei Nova 12 Pro is similar to the Nova 12 Ultra but distinguishes itself with an additional color option, a slightly heavier build (201 g compared to 198 g), and lacks the faux leather back found on the Ultra. The Pro version also starts with less storage and does not offer a 1 TB variant.

Both the Huawei Nova 12 Ultra and Nova 12 Pro feature variable aperture and satellite connectivity. The Nova 12 Pro comes in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options, costing about $560 and $615, respectively.

Both smartphones are currently available for pre-order in China via VMall. The Nova 12 Pro is set to hit the market on January 5, 2024, while the Nova 12 Ultra will be available for purchase from January 12, 2024.

Specifications