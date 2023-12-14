Huawei’s New MatePad Air Paper Matte is Perfect for Reading

Huawei recently hosted a major launch event that introduced the MatePad Pro 13.2 and the FreeClip open-ear wireless earbuds to the international market. The event also unveiled other new products, including the MatePad Air PaperMatte edition and the MateBook D 16 2024, a Windows laptop.

MatePad Air PaperMatte

The MatePad Air PaperMatte is an updated version of Huawei’s MatePad Air, distinguished by its matte anti-glare screen and enhanced compatibility with the M-Pencil 2. The paper-like matte coating not only reduces reflections but also makes it ideal for reading.

Running on HarmonyOS, this tablet boasts an 11.5-inch IPS LCD with an 1840 x 2800 pixels resolution, a rapid 144Hz refresh rate, and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 888 4G chipset and offers configurations with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It’s equipped with an 8,300 mAh battery supporting 40W wired charging.

ALSO READ Huawei FreeClip Earbuds Launched With Premium Features and Comfortable Design

The Huawei MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition is available for €649 and includes a keyboard case.

MateBook D 16 2024

The MateBook D 16 2024, initially introduced in China last month, features a 16-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. Huawei has designed this laptop with a full-sized keyboard that includes a dedicated numeric keypad, a five-point touchpad, dual speakers, and dual microphones for enhanced functionality.

The entry-level version of this laptop is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel UHD graphics, while the more advanced models are powered by i7 and i9 processors, accompanied by Intel Iris Xe graphics. All variants come with 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 1 TB M.2 SSD in the 2280 form factor.

ALSO READ Huawei Enjoy 70 Launched With the Most Bizarre Looking Camera

The MateBook D16 is set to launch in the UK and Europe, with several configuration options available. Prices range from €999 for the Intel Core i5 13th Gen model with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, up to €1,399 for the Core i9 variant with 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage.