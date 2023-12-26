Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC Port Launch Date and Screenshots Leaked

Insomniac Games, the developer behind the highly popular Spider-Man games for PlayStation 4 and 5, was recently hit with a major ransomware attack. This data breach leaked almost the entire roadmap of releases planned by Insomniac.

The hackers threatened to release 1.67 terabytes of data if they weren’t paid a $2 million ransom. When Insomniac refused to pay, the hackers leaked Insomniac’s titles planned to release until 2030 and more. This also includes a PC version of the recently released Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5.

According to the leaked documents, Spider-Man 2‘s PC port is expected to cost $4.6 million, which is twice as much as the first installment. The port should be completed by the end of Insomniac’s 2024 financial year, which means March 2024.

However, this does not mean that a PC version will come out soon afterward. This is because Sony, which owns Insomniac Games, has consistently announced that PC versions of its first-party games will not launch until at least a year after their PlayStation variants.

Most PlayStation games usually come to PC after at least two years, with Returnal being one of the few exceptions. This means Spider-Man 2 should not be expected to release on PC until at least 2025.

Other than Spider-Man 2, Insomniac also plans to release a standalone Venom game in the fall of 2025, but this is going to be a smaller game similar to Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The highly acclaimed Wolverine is coming in fall 2026, according to the leak. Spider-Man 3, which was heavily teased at the end of Spider-Man 2 is scheduled for fall 2028, while a new Rachet and Clank title is meant to roll out in 2029, eight years after the previous title. Last but not least, Marvel’s X-Men is in the works for a 2030 release.