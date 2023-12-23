Epic Games is Giving Away 17 Free Games Until January 4

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 23, 2023 | 5:03 pm

Epic Games is continuing its tradition of giving away free games for the holiday season, but instead of offering 1 or 2 games each week, the Steam rival is giving out 17 free games until January 4.

Epic has not revealed the full list of games it is giving away, but the latest one is Art of Rally, a top-down view racing game with an emphasis on drifting and comical graphics. Last week, the Epic Games Store offered Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free, which usually goes for $59.99. The Legacy Collection includes the base game as well as some DLCs.

Although the Destiny franchise has a considerable fanbase, fans were disappointed by Epic’s free offering as what was perceived to be a free game turned out to be a paid expansion pack. The next free game was DNF Duel, offered earlier this week, but this did not improve the situation either.

After two consecutive disappointing releases, gamers were hoping for a turn of events in the following week with a better game offering, but the next one turned out to be Melvor Idle. This is a RuneScape-inspired idle RPG that can run on older machines as well. It involves battling monsters, collecting loot, and developing skills.

The latest game on Epic’s list, as mentioned before, is Art of Rally. Other than its colorful landscapes and stand-out visuals, the game doesn’t have anything special to offer. Still, a free game is a free game, so there is not much to complain about it.

Here are the system requirements for Art of Rally. 

Minimum Requirements  Recommended Requirements
Operating system Windows 8 Windows 10
Processor  Intel Core i3 2.9 GHz or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent
Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM
Graphics Card Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD equivalent Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD equivalent
DirectX Version 11 Version 11
Storage 8 GB space available 8 GB space available

>