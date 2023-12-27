Karachi Medical and Dental College Increase MBBS and BDS Fees By Over 150%

The Karachi Medical and Dental College has announced a massive increase of over 150 percent in the fees of MBBS and BDS. Additionally, new fees have been introduced.

A notification to confirm the fee hike has also been issued by Dr. Nargis Anjum, principal of the KMDC, following the approval of the KMDC’s governing body, headed by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

As per the notification, the admission fee of open merit has been increased by Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000. The tuition and library fees have been hiked from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 117,600 and Rs. 3,500 to Rs. 10,000, respectively.

Furthermore, student activity/social fee has been increased to Rs. 10,000 from Rs. 8,000. The institution has established a development charges fee of Rs. 30,000, along with a laboratory fee of Rs. 10,000 and an IT fee of Rs. 5,000.

The merit seat fee has been increased massively to Rs. 268,600, compared to Rs. 101,500 last year. Similarly, the self-finance section has seen an increase of Rs. 80,000, with the admission fee now standing at Rs. 100,000 compared to Rs. 20,000 last year.

The tuition fee has been increased by 100% from Rs. 600,000 to Rs. 1.2 million. The transport fee has been hiked from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 36,000. Moreover, the self-finance seat, which was Rs. 651,500 last year, has witnessed a substantial increase, now standing at Rs. 1,421,000.