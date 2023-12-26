Usama Mir’s Successful Start for Melbourne Stars Helps Them Win Their First BBL 13 Match

In today’s Big Bash League (BBL) match at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Pakistan’s wrist spinner, Usama Mir, shone with an outstanding bowling display, as the Sydney Sixers took on the Melbourne Stars in the 13th edition of the tournament.

Usama Mir helped to restrict the Sydney Sixers to just 154 runs. As their lead spinner, he took three key wickets, giving his team important advantage.

Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, and Imad Wasim, all from the same country, performed well in the game. Usama Mir helped his team, Melbourne Stars, by taking out key players Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, and Jordan Silk from the opposing team, the Sixers, leaving them at a disadvantage with a score of 45/4 in 8.4 overs.

Haris Rauf also played a crucial role for the Stars by taking three wickets in the last over, along with Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, and Ben Dwarshuis.

In the end, the Melbourne Stars achieved their first win of the season, beating the Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets.