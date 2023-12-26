Imad Wasim Equals Greatest All-Round Record in T20 Cricket

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has made history by scoring 1000 runs and taking fifty wickets in T20 cricket in a calendar year.

Imad has become the fourth cricketer to accomplish this rare achievement. Before him, only Kieron Pollard in 2010, Azhar Mahmood in 2012, and Andre Russell in 2016 had done it.

ALSO READ Afghanistan Board Delays Central Contracts of Players Because of T20 Leagues

The 35-year-old played his first game for the Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL) season 13 today, and he scored 14 runs from 10 balls, contributing to his team’s first win of the season.

It should be noted that Imad Wasim has recently announced his retirement from international cricket and will now focus on participating in different franchise leagues around the world.

Imad’s retirement has taken many by surprise, given his exceptional physical condition and recent outstanding performances. He was a key contributor in Pakistan’s last T20I series against New Zealand, where he delivered stellar performances.

Furthermore, in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8, Imad was among the standout players. The left-handed batter showcased his prowess by accumulating an impressive 404 runs in just 10 innings, boasting a remarkable average of 134.66 and a striking rate of 170.46. Additionally, he displayed his versatility by taking nine wickets with the ball.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja’s Latest Move Against ICC Wins More Hearts

Notably, Imad was also involved in one of the most significant trades in PSL history before season nine, as he made the move to Islamabad United, while Hasan Ali transitioned to Karachi Kings.