Rashid Latif Breaks Silence on Babar Azam’s Recent Struggles

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif expressed his insights following another disappointing performance by Babar Azam in the current Test series against Australia.

Rashid Latif took to his social media account ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and expressed, “Confidence level going down match by match.”

Confidence Level Going down match by match. #AUSvPAK

The star batter, Babar Azam, once again fell short of expectations as he was dismissed by Pat Cummins, who impressively claimed three wickets. Azam managed just one run in the ongoing second Test in Melbourne.

It must be noted that 2023 has been challenging for Azam, as he has now completed eight innings without reaching a Test half-century. However, he will have another opportunity to achieve his first fifty of the year in the upcoming second innings.

Australia gained a commanding position after reducing Pakistan to 194-6 at the close of play on day two of the second Test in Melbourne today. The Green Shirts are still trailing by 124 runs in their first innings, which will resume with Mohammad Rizwan (29 not out) and Aamer Jamal (2 not out) at the crease.

After a solid start where they reached 124-1, Pakistan lost key wickets in quick succession towards the end of the day’s final session, tipping the balance in Australia’s favor. Notable contributions came from Abdullah Shafique (62) and Shan Masood (54), who both registered half-centuries, but they were unable to convert their starts into more big scores.