SmartNet Private Limited Forges Long-Term Fiber Lease Agreement with One Network and Cybernet in Consortium

SmartNet Private Limited, the distinguished technology arm of Capital Smart City and a key entity within the esteemed HRL Group of Companies, is delighted to announce the formalization of a groundbreaking Fiber Lease Agreement in consortium with esteemed partners One Network and Cybernet.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone, empowering SmartNet to seamlessly deliver terabytes of data every second to Capital Smart City and Lahore Smart City, and affiliated projects on motorways. The establishment of this robust high-speed connectivity not only solidifies Capital Smart City’s standing as a technological leader but also elevates its capabilities in crucial domains such as IoT, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and other advanced technologies.

Additionally, by fostering a connection with Silicon Valley and enabling connectivity on motorways, SmartNet aims to contribute significantly to the Digital Pakistan vision, promoting technology exports from Pakistan. The establishment of an incubation center further exemplifies our dedication to nurturing innovation and technological entrepreneurship in the region.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with our esteemed partners, One Network and Cybernet,” said Brig (R) Arshad Kayani, Chief Technical Officer, at SmartNet Private Limited. He added: “This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing smart and innovative solutions, while simultaneously fortifying our infrastructure for the seamless integration of cutting-edge communication technologies, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6+.”

The Fiber Lease Agreement in the context of the recent digitization of motorways, upgrading its infrastructure with contactless tolling and the adoption of transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things (AIoT); is unprecedented and positions One Network, SmartNet and Cybernet at the forefront of the digital revolution in the realm of digital infrastructure and urban development.

“We believe that this collaboration will not only enhance the technological landscape of Capital Smart City but will also contribute significantly to the broader digital transformation in urban development,” added General Manager Technology Mr. M Shahzad Khalil. He went on saying: ” Our joint efforts will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of smart cities and setting new benchmarks in connectivity, innovation, and sustainability.”

This collaboration reflects the shared vision and commitment of SmartNet Private Limited, One Network, and Cybernet to deliver cutting-edge solutions with the highest standards of excellence. As we move forward, this partnership will undoubtedly bring about positive and lasting impacts on the technological landscape, reinforcing our collective dedication to progress and innovation.