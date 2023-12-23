You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 13 Pro Max on Interest Free Installments

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 23, 2023 | 6:42 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Apple’s iPhone 13 series can be PTA approved from Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store in interest-free installments. The top dog in the series, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, can be PTA approved for a total cost of Rs. 144,999 on Alfa Mall, which can be broken down to only Rs. 24,167 per month.

Users can choose between two different installment plans, 3 months and 6 months, both of which involve 0% markup involved. However, the 6-month installment plan includes an additional 5% processing fee.

ALSO READ

To get started, simply choose your desired installment plan (3 months or 6 months), enter your CNIC number, and the IMEI number of your iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can also choose to PTA approve multiple iPhones at the same time. The phone’s IMEI number can be found on the phone’s retail box or in the phone’s settings menu.

ALSO READ

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. After 12 days, an Alfa Mall merchant will give you a call, but if you don’t get a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s PTA approval status by entering your 15-digit IMEI number on PTA’s official website, or by sending your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications

 iPhone 13 Pro   iPhone 13 Pro Max
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
CPU Hexa-core (2 + 4) Hexa-core (2 + 4)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
OS iOS 15 iOS 15
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1170 x 2532 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1284 x 2778 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate
RAM 6 GB 6 GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB NVMe 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB NVMe
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)		 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift stabilization (IBIS)
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Front Camera 12MP 12MP
Colors Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
Battery
 Li-Ion 3095 mAh, non-removable (12.11 Wh) Li-Ion 4352 mAh, non-removable (16.75 Wh)
Price
 $999 $1099

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Imran Ashraf Discovers Emerging Talent on ‘Mazaq Raat,’ Showcasing Her Soulful Rendition in the Drama ‘Namak Haram
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>