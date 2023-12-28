CDWP Greenlights 7 Projects Worth Rs. 85 Billion

In a recent meeting, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved seven projects with a cumulative worth of Rs. 85.24 billion.

Out of these, five development projects, totaling Rs. 13 billion, were given the green light, while two projects, amounting to Rs. 72.24 billion, were recommended for further consideration by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The meeting, attended by Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from the Planning Commission, and representatives from Federal Ministries/Divisions, included participants like the Chairman/ACS (Dev) from Provincial Governments.

ALSO READ Steel Prices in Pakistan See Another Big Increase

Projects related to Information Technology, Health, Physical Planning, and housing sectors were considered in the meeting.

Two projects about the Ministry of Information were presented namely “Upgradation of Transmission Network & Replacement of Optical Fibre Cable, AJK & Gilgit Baltistan(revised) worth Rs.1999 million approved by the CDWP, and the second project namely “Prime Ministers Initiatives Support for IT Startups, Specialized IT Trainings and Venture Capital (revised)” worth Rs. 5000 million was also approved.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, presented a project namely “Establishment of Infectious Disease Laboratory” worth Rs.8289.913 million recommended to ECNEC for approval.

The project is proposed to be financed through PSDP. The project envisages the establishment of state of the art R&D Laboratory to detect/analyze microorganisms.

Upon completion of the project after PC-I, the NIH will have a better capability for the detection of novel, exotic, emerging, and re-emerging pathogens and their timely control as well as an R&D facility which is an absolute necessity. The envisaged outcome of the project would broadly encompass.

Two projects of the Ministry of Law & Justice were considered & approved namely “Construction of Litigants Facilitation Center for Litigants and Lawyers in Sector G-10/ 1Islamabad” worth Rs.1862 million.

The executing agency & source of financing for the project is the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The second project presented namely “Establishment of 93-No District Courts in Mauve Area G-11/4 Islamabad (revised)» worth Rs.2232.736 million.

A project related to Skill development internships was presented in the meeting namely “Baaikhtiyar Nojwan Internship Program Balochistan” worth Rs.1850 million approved by the CDWP forum. This project has full funding from a World Bank loan.

A project of the Government of Sindh was also considered namely “Competitive & Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) (revised)” worth Rs.63950.374 million & recommended to ECNEC for approval.

The project is proposed to be financed by the World Bank’s loan of Rs. 61116.815 million under Investment Project Financing(IPF) and the Government of Sindh counterpart sharing of 2833.559 million.