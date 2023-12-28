Commerce Ministry Likely to Release Rs. 37 Billion DLTL to Aid Exporters

The Commerce Ministry is planning to release Drawbacks on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) worth Rs 37.306 billion to exporters to deal with their liquidity issues in leading export sectors.

Official sources revealed to this correspondent that Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Dr. Gohar Ejaz chaired a review meeting here on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that DLTL was suspended on June 30, 2021. On account of the non-release of Rs37.5 billion under the head of DLTL created a severe liquidity crunch for the industrial sector and were unable to invest and diversify their products hurting the overall exports of the country.

According to the summary a copy of which is available, a supplementary grant of Rs 37.306 billion is required during the current fiscal year 2023-24 to clear the ready-for-payment claims.

Rs. 32.782 billion to clear the ready of payment claims verified by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) till December 27, 2023, under DLTL/LTLD schemes of textiles and non-textile sectors (these DLTL/LTLD schemes cover the exports till 30th June 2021)

Rs. 4.354 billion to clear the ready-for-payment claims verified by SBP till 23rd September 2021 under the Technology Upgradation Fund (TUF) of the textiles sector (the scheme was launched by the government of Pakistan in 2009, however, claims are still pending)

Rs. 170 million to clear the ready-for-payment claims by 11th November 2021 under Punjab and Sindh Social Security Contribution Order 2010 of the textiles sector.

Dr. Ejaz confirmed to this correspondent that a serious note of the matter was taken and the Commerce Ministry would move a summary into the ECC for the early release of outstanding amounts.

The Minister is also scheduled to visit Karachi on Thursday and will hold meetings with the business community.

Dr. Ejaz said that the government is taking measures to facilitate industries to boost exports. Only increase in exports is the solution to get out the country of the current economic challenges, he added.