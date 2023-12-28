New Pakistan Hockey President Begins Quest to End Corruption

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) newly appointed President, Tariq Hussain Bugti, has decided to go down the rabbit hole of finding corruption in the previous regimes of PHF.

An inquiry is bound to start where the ex-PHF presidents and secretaries will be questioned over the financial irregularities in the federation from the year 2008 till 2022.

A controversy triggered when Bugti urged the Ministry of Interior to include names associated with corruption in national hockey on the Exit Control List (ECL). Names listed in ECL can’t travel to any foreign country.

Bugti outlined a two-fold approach, mentioning that if those questioned are found not guilty of illegal activities, they will have freedom of movement. However, strict measures await those found guilty, which includes retrieval of funds, which will be channeled back into the development of hockey.

Meanwhile, former PHF President, Brig. (retired) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, is gearing up to challenge the government’s decision of ousting him from his position and appointing Bugti in his place.

Khokhar maintains recognition from the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as the lawful PHF president. Consequently, he has announced his intention to file a legal case against the government’s decision.

He plans to initiate legal proceedings on Tuesday, 02 January 2024, in response to what he perceives as an unjust ousting from his position.