Punjab Increases Toll Tax for Lahore Ring Road

In Lahore, the Punjab government has recently implemented a series of economic changes, which include a significant increase in toll taxes on the Lahore Ring Road.

This decision comes in the wake of rising car prices, petrol rates, and license fees. The Lahore Ring Road Authority has announced a 20% hike in toll taxes, impacting a variety of vehicles ranging from private cars to heavy trucks.

The new toll tax rates are as follows:

Private cars and jeeps will now pay Rs. 60 per trip, up from the previous Rs. 50, marking a Rs. 10 increase.

Passenger vans and coasters will see their toll tax rise to Rs. 120 from Rs. 100, a Rs. 20 increment.

For passenger buses, the toll tax has been raised by Rs. 50, setting the new rate at Rs. 300 compared to the earlier Rs. 250.

Loader trucks, pick-ups, and dumpers will experience a surge in toll tax from Rs. 300 to Rs. 360, an increase of Rs. 60.

Heavy vehicles face the most significant hike, with their toll tax jumping to Rs. 600 from Rs. 500, an increase of Rs. 100.

In addition to these changes, the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project is expected to be completed within the next five months. This project had previously faced legal challenges, but these issues have now been resolved, paving the way for its progress.

The project, which passes through Bahria Town, has received substantial support from the housing society. Once completed, the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 is anticipated to significantly alleviate traffic congestion for travelers from South Punjab to Lahore, easing the burden on Thokar and Canal Road.

Residents of housing schemes around Multan Road are also expected to benefit from this project.