News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Punjab Increases Toll Tax for Lahore Ring Road

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 28, 2023 | 7:17 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In Lahore, the Punjab government has recently implemented a series of economic changes, which include a significant increase in toll taxes on the Lahore Ring Road.

This decision comes in the wake of rising car prices, petrol rates, and license fees. The Lahore Ring Road Authority has announced a 20% hike in toll taxes, impacting a variety of vehicles ranging from private cars to heavy trucks.

ALSO READ

The new toll tax rates are as follows:

  • Private cars and jeeps will now pay Rs. 60 per trip, up from the previous Rs. 50, marking a Rs. 10 increase.
  • Passenger vans and coasters will see their toll tax rise to Rs. 120 from Rs. 100, a Rs. 20 increment.
  • For passenger buses, the toll tax has been raised by Rs. 50, setting the new rate at Rs. 300 compared to the earlier Rs. 250.
  • Loader trucks, pick-ups, and dumpers will experience a surge in toll tax from Rs. 300 to Rs. 360, an increase of Rs. 60.
  • Heavy vehicles face the most significant hike, with their toll tax jumping to Rs. 600 from Rs. 500, an increase of Rs. 100.
ALSO READ

In addition to these changes, the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project is expected to be completed within the next five months. This project had previously faced legal challenges, but these issues have now been resolved, paving the way for its progress.

The project, which passes through Bahria Town, has received substantial support from the housing society. Once completed, the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 is anticipated to significantly alleviate traffic congestion for travelers from South Punjab to Lahore, easing the burden on Thokar and Canal Road.

Residents of housing schemes around Multan Road are also expected to benefit from this project.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!


lens

Noor Bukhari Officially Joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan party, Files Nomination Papers
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>