Lahore Witnesses Its Coldest Day This Winter

Lahore, Pakistan’s cultural capital, recently experienced its chilliest day this winter, with temperatures plummeting to a mere 5 degrees Celsius.

This significant drop in temperature was accompanied by dense fog that enveloped not only Lahore but also other plains regions across the country. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that these severe cold conditions are expected to continue for at least the next two days.

The intense cold snap and fog have severely impacted daily life, causing major disruptions in transportation. Visibility issues led to the temporary closure of several motorway sections and affected traffic on other key routes, including the National Highway. The adverse weather conditions also led to delays and rescheduling of numerous domestic and international flights, as well as passenger train services.

Skardu, a city in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, recorded even lower temperatures, dropping to 9 degrees Celsius below freezing, making it the coldest area in the country during this period. The morning relative humidity in Lahore was noted at 93 percent.

The PMD’s synoptic situation report indicates that continental air is currently prevailing over most parts of Pakistan. While cold and dry weather is expected in most areas, including Lahore, during the evenings and nights, extremely cold conditions are likely in the country’s upper parts.

Furthermore, dense fog and smog are anticipated to continue affecting the plains of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. Cities like Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, and several others are expected to experience dense fog during the morning and night hours. The minimum temperature in Lahore is predicted to hover between 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in the coming days.