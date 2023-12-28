Punjab to Give Possession of Hundreds of New Affordable Houses Next Month

In a significant accomplishment, the Punjab government has successfully completed a cost-effective housing initiative in Raiwind, Lahore, resulting in the completion of 245 houses.

Following specific directives from Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, these dwellings are slated to be handed over to lower-grade government employees on January 15.

During his on-site inspection of Raiwind, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally assessed the houses constructed as part of the low-cost housing scheme.

Delving into the facilities provided, he promptly issued instructions for the allocation of these homes to government employees.

Emphasizing urgency, Mohsin Naqvi mandated the expeditious completion of sewage and drainage work in the newly constructed houses.

Additionally, he directed relevant authorities to promptly address crucial matters related to the allocation process.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a comprehensive briefing from Punjab government authorities concerning the low-cost housing scheme.

Present at the occasion were key officials including the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary of Housing, Construction and Communication, Local Government Commissioner, and representatives from the Bank of Punjab and EFU.