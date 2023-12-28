Ufone 4G & Huawei Deploy First-Ever Microwave Super Hub for Superior Spectrum Efficiency

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Ufone 4G and Huawei have unveiled commercial deployment of world’s first Microwave Super Hub solution, showcasing Huawei’s innovative feature of intelligent dynamic power control at large traffic hub sites.

The genesis of the Super Hub stems from the challenges associated with the dense link deployment at hub sites driven by ever growing cellular backhaul demands, the scarcity of existing spectrum resources and the complexities involved in acquiring & maintaining new frequency bands/equipment, all of which led to challenges in high degree of spectrum reuse and scalability.

This cutting-edge solution significantly enhances spectral efficiency by allowing for the reuse of the same frequency at a remarkable 20° separation: a phenomenal improvement over the existing industry standard of 90° separation. With this closer spatial reuse of same frequency channel, Super Hub drastically improves spectrum efficiency more than 4 times at aggregation sites.

Through meticulous joint testing and verification, Ufone 4G and its strategic partner Huawei achieved outstanding results. Notably, the Super Hub solution saved 50% of the spectrum, optimizing link interference at Hub sites by 100%, meanwhile all the KPIs were observed stable as per the design requirements.

Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G expressed confidence in the Super Hub’s capabilities, stating: “We are proud to have successfully deployed the world’s first Super Hub solution in our mobile network and having achieved excellent results. We believe this innovative solution will help Ufone 4G release more capacity from existing spectrum resources to meet the exponential increase in mobile backhaul demand triggered by the data explosion our industry is embracing”

This strategic deployment of the Super Hub aligns seamlessly with Ufone 4G’s commitment to continually pursue pushing the boundaries of technological innovation, ensuring that it stays at the forefront of delivering unparalleled services to its ever-growing customer base. As the telecommunications landscape evolves, the Super Hub stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation, propelling the industry towards new heights of efficiency and performance.