BBL Thanks ‘Yorker King’ Zaman Khan for Entertaining Fans in Australia

In the ongoing season 13 of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), the journey of Pakistan’s rising fast bowler, Zaman Khan, with the Sydney Thunders has come to an end.

BBL thanked Zaman Khan for participating this season and posted a video on social media, hailing him as the ‘Yorker King.’

ALSO READ Ricky Ponting Explains Why Abdullah Shafique Failed in Melbourne Test

His yorkers were impressive and unplayable, as even some of the best batters, including Glenn Maxwell, struggled to keep it out in this BBL season. This performance is the main reason for his ‘Yorker King’ moniker.

Zaman Khan played 4 matches for Sydney Thunders, in which he took 8 wickets with an impressive average of 16.38. Unfortunately, his team won only one game out of these 4 matches.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declined the requests made by the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Thunders for the extension of the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Usama Mir.

The 22-year-old fast bowler also had impressive performances in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons, contributing to Lahore Qalandars winning the title twice. His remarkable performance in the PSL and BBL has brought him into the spotlight, and he was also part of Pakistan’s squad in the recent ODI World Cup 2023.