India Loses Crucial Points in World Test Championship 2023-25

India has been slapped with a penalty for a slow over-rate during the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

The team led by Rohit Sharma incurred a deduction of two vital ICC World Test Championship points in their opening Test against South Africa due to bowling two overs less than required. Additionally, the team was fined 10% of their match fee.

Chris Broad, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, imposed this sanction after India was found to be two overs short of the target.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which addresses minimum over-rate offenses, players are fined 5% of their match fees for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Following the Test defeat, India’s position in the standings has dipped, dropping them to No.6 with 14 points and a points percentage of 38.89, having previously been at No.5 with 16 points from three Tests and a points percentage of 44.44. The deduction for the slow over-rate contributed to this decline.

In the first match of the two-Test series, India lost by an innings and 32 runs. The visiting team scored 245 in their initial batting effort, buoyed by a staunch century from KL Rahul. South Africa’s strong response was led by Dean Elgar, who is set to retire after this series, with an impressive knock of 185.