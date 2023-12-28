Former South Africa Captain Exposes Big 3’s Control Over ICC

Former Cricket South Africa President Ali Bacher is worried about India, Australia, and England having too much control over the world cricket schedule.

In a conversation with a local media outlet, Bacher expressed concern about some cricket boards, like South Africa and Pakistan, feeling left out. He didn’t like that only a few boards seemed to have all the power and wanted to see the game of cricket grow worldwide.

ALSO READ Shahnawaz Dahani Makes His Presence Felt in President Trophy 2023

Bacher said, “When I was the chairman of ICC’s development committee, my objective was to spread the game. It’s not happening today. Cricket today is dominated by India, Australia, and England. South Africa has been marginalized, Pakistan has been marginalized, and West Indies has been marginalized. That’s not good.”

Bacher also highlighted how vital it is to support smaller cricketing nations and showed his deep love for expanding the sport beyond the big three cricket boards.

He added, “You need to grow the game. The problem is that finance of world cricket is dominated by India and 70 percent of world cricket money comes through India from whatever direction. I would like to see the development of smaller nations, that was my profound passion.”

In the end, Bacher also had concerns about the International Cricket Council’s efforts to grow cricket in the United States. He doubted whether it made sense to spend billions of dollars trying to make cricket popular in a country where it’s not very popular to begin with.