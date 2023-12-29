Latest World Test Championship Points Table After Pakistan’s Loss in Boxing Day Test

Pakistan suffered another defeat in the second Test of the Boxing Day match against Australia in Melbourne, losing by 79 runs.
Australia set a target of 317 runs, in response to which Pakistan’s batting disappointed again, as they were bowled out on day 4 for 237 runs, with no batter scoring significantly.
Captain Shan Masood played aggressively, scoring 60 runs, but he couldn’t manage to contribute significantly to a potential victory. Babar Azam also failed to score big, departing at 41 runs.
Middle-order batter Agha Salman scored 50 runs, but no other batters reached the half-century mark, leading to Pakistan’s defeat.
With this defeat, Pakistan loses the second spot in the points table, dropping to fifth with a percentage of 45.83. Meanwhile, Australia, with this win, moves up to stand in the second spot with a percentage of 50.00.
Additionally, this defeat means the Green Shirts also lose the Test series against Australia, with Australia leading the three-match series 2-0.
Here is the updated points table of the World Test Championship 2023-2025.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|PT
|PCT
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|100.00
|Australia
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|22
|50.00
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|Pakistan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|22
|45.83
|India
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|14
|38.88
|West Indies
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|England
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|9
|15.00
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00