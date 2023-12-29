Price of Gold in Pakistan Drops After Massive Increase Earlier in the Week

After witnessing a cumulative increase of Rs. 3,500 per tola in the previous three days, the price of gold in Pakistan fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola on Friday.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola to Rs. 220,900 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 1,629 to Rs. 189,386.

The price of gold increased by Rs. 300 per tola on Tuesday, Rs. 1,000 per tola on Wednesday, and Rs. 2,200 per tola on Thursday. The increase was largely down to the upward trend in international gold prices.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $2,069.80 per ounce as of 0350 GMT, while the US gold futures went down by 0.2 percent to $2,079.10 per ounce.