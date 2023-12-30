Good News Announced After 11 Years for Plot Owners of LDA City in Lahore

In a momentous development, numerous beneficiaries in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City are on the brink of finally obtaining possession of their plots today (December 30), marking the culmination of an enduring wait spanning over 11 years.

The pivotal decision to confer physical possession upon the LDA City beneficiaries was reached during a high-level meeting presided over by Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

In the extensive briefing presented during the meeting, it was revealed that all necessary arrangements have been finalized for the allocation of plots in LDA City’s Jinnah Sector C Block.

This initial phase will witness the distribution of possessions to over 1,500 allottees of C Block, encompassing plots ranging from 5 to 10 marlas, as well as one and two kanals.

Significantly, C Block, spanning 1,200 kanals, features amenities such as parks, a sports complex, a cricket stadium, and other facilities.

As reported by a national daily, the completion of the Chenab Road Bridge structure has been achieved, with finishing work currently in progress. Simultaneously, rapid progress is being made on the facilitation center, and an award is poised to be issued for the acquisition of the remaining land in the Jinnah Sector.

Commissioner Lahore, underscoring the resolution of a longstanding issue, stated that, in accordance with the directives of the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, the concerns of LDA City allottees have been effectively addressed.

The meeting, attended by the Additional DG Headquarters, Director LDA City, and the Project Director, signifies a concerted effort to bring relief to the allottees after years of anticipation.