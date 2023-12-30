Pakistani Man Becomes Overnight Millionaire in UAE

Mohammed Inam, the recent winner of the Easy6 game at the Emirates Draw, is poised to step into the year 2024 as a newly minted millionaire in the UAE, having secured the grand prize of Dh15 million.

Inam expressed that his foremost priority is to realize a lifelong aspiration—embarking on the sacred pilgrimage of Hajj, a journey he regards as “a spiritual odyssey of profound significance.”

Originally from Islamabad, Pakistan, Inam was born and currently resides in the UAE. He serves as a finance auditor in a private firm situated in Abu Dhabi.

Inam’s foray into purchasing raffle tickets began in 2021 after he came across an advertisement on social media.

Despite his longstanding participation, it is only now that his perseverance has yielded results. “Alhamdulillah, many of my aspirations can now come to fruition,” Inam remarked.

Revealing that this victory caught him off guard, Inam shared that he deviated from his usual methodical approach this time.

“This is the only instance I randomly selected numbers by closing my eyes. I didn’t even know the numbers I picked. If I had seen them, I might not have participated with this selection, as I chose 14 and 15 consecutively.”

Initially dismissing the life-changing call as a prank, Inam later acknowledged the reality and realized he is now a millionaire. He first shared the news with his wife, marking the commencement of their journey into a new era of financial prosperity.

Addressing his immediate plans for utilizing his winnings, Inam spoke of acquiring a family car. “All other investments and expenses will be put on hold and addressed after my family’s Hajj pilgrimage,” Inam explained.

After Hajj, Inam outlined his intentions to invest in the real estate market of the UAE. Additionally, a portion of his windfall will be directed towards charitable causes.