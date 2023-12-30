Haris Rauf and Virat Kohli’s Viral Video Tops TikTok Charts in 2023

2024 is about to begin, which means that the statistics for the top-performing content on various social media platforms are bound to come.

TikTok, a short-video platform, revealed 2023’s most popular videos among users in Pakistan in its annual year-end report.

Focused on the most-favorite video content from this year, the platform takes a look at what kept its consumers glued to the application, spending time enjoying domestic and international content.

The platform mentioned in its report: “In 2023, trending content took over For You feeds around the world — especially in the entertainment, lifestyle, education, and sports categories.”

Cricket is the fan-favorite sport in Pakistan, and the Pakistanis made sure that a video of the national team’s fast bowler, Haris Rauf, and the Indian batting star, Virat Kohli, will go on the trending charts.

The two cricket players were meeting each other during the World Cup, and a video of this went viral on the social media platform.

The content was shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the video was applauded and viewed numerous times by the audience.

Other than this, TikTok revealed that content creator, Momin Saqib, videos were loved by the audience.

Saqib became an internet sensation when he was studying in the United Kingdom and during the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy he recorded a comedic video that was adored by the fans.