Realme Teases New Phone With a High Level Zoom Camera

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 30, 2023 | 1:14 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

This month, Realme introduced the GT 5 Pro, a cutting-edge flagship smartphone equipped with a periscope telephoto lens. This marks Realme’s first venture into periscope camera technology since the release of the X3 SuperZoom in May 2020.

Currently exclusive to China, Realme has hinted at a new model featuring a periscope camera for global markets.

 

The Indian division of Realme recently shared a teaser image showcasing a periscope lens with the caption “No Periscope. No Flagship.” While the company stopped short of revealing the phone’s name, speculation suggests it could be the Realme 12 Pro+. However, the GT 5 Pro is also a strong contender for this international release.

ALSO READ

As the launch date approaches, more details about this eagerly anticipated Realme smartphone are expected to be disclosed.

Realme GT 5 Pro

The Realme GT 5 Pro shares many of its specifications with the recently released OnePlus 12 flagship, albeit with a few downgrades to keep the price tag more affordable. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has an AMOLED 120Hz screen with 4500 nits peak brightness. The periscope camera in question is a 50MP sensor with 2.7x optical zoom meanwhile the 5,400 mAh battery has 100W charging and 50W wireless charging.

ALSO READ

Here are the detailed specifications.

  • Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • CPU: Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 5×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520)
  • GPU: Adreno 750
  • OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5.0
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.78″ AMOLED with 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution, 1B colors, 144Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
    • Card slot: No
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Triple)50 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide)1/1.4″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
      50 MP, f/2.6, 65mm (periscope telephoto)1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS, 2.7x optical zoom
      8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide)1/4.0″, 1.12µm
    • Front32 MP, f/2.5, 22mm (wide)1/2.74″
  • Colors: Black, Orange, Silver
  • Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
  • Battery: 5,400 mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
  • Price: $463

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

‘Tere Bin’: Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali Return for Season 2
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>