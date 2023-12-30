Realme Teases New Phone With a High Level Zoom Camera

This month, Realme introduced the GT 5 Pro, a cutting-edge flagship smartphone equipped with a periscope telephoto lens. This marks Realme’s first venture into periscope camera technology since the release of the X3 SuperZoom in May 2020.
Currently exclusive to China, Realme has hinted at a new model featuring a periscope camera for global markets.
It’s out😎! #NoPeriscopeNoFlagship#StayTuned #realmeIndia pic.twitter.com/BkApiJm5mB
— realme (@realmeIndia) December 28, 2023
The Indian division of Realme recently shared a teaser image showcasing a periscope lens with the caption “No Periscope. No Flagship.” While the company stopped short of revealing the phone’s name, speculation suggests it could be the Realme 12 Pro+. However, the GT 5 Pro is also a strong contender for this international release.
As the launch date approaches, more details about this eagerly anticipated Realme smartphone are expected to be disclosed.
Realme GT 5 Pro
The Realme GT 5 Pro shares many of its specifications with the recently released OnePlus 12 flagship, albeit with a few downgrades to keep the price tag more affordable. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has an AMOLED 120Hz screen with 4500 nits peak brightness. The periscope camera in question is a 50MP sensor with 2.7x optical zoom meanwhile the 5,400 mAh battery has 100W charging and 50W wireless charging.
Here are the detailed specifications.
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 5×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520)
- GPU: Adreno 750
- OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5.0
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.78″ AMOLED with 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution, 1B colors, 144Hz, 4500 nits peak brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB
- Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
50 MP, f/2.6, 65mm (periscope telephoto), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS, 2.7x optical zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.5, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″
- Rear (Triple): 50 MP, f/1.7, 23mm (wide), 1/1.4″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
- Colors: Black, Orange, Silver
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,400 mAh, 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging
- Price: $463