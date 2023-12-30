Realme Teases New Phone With a High Level Zoom Camera

This month, Realme introduced the GT 5 Pro, a cutting-edge flagship smartphone equipped with a periscope telephoto lens. This marks Realme’s first venture into periscope camera technology since the release of the X3 SuperZoom in May 2020.

Currently exclusive to China, Realme has hinted at a new model featuring a periscope camera for global markets.

The Indian division of Realme recently shared a teaser image showcasing a periscope lens with the caption “No Periscope. No Flagship.” While the company stopped short of revealing the phone’s name, speculation suggests it could be the Realme 12 Pro+. However, the GT 5 Pro is also a strong contender for this international release.

As the launch date approaches, more details about this eagerly anticipated Realme smartphone are expected to be disclosed.

Realme GT 5 Pro

The Realme GT 5 Pro shares many of its specifications with the recently released OnePlus 12 flagship, albeit with a few downgrades to keep the price tag more affordable. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has an AMOLED 120Hz screen with 4500 nits peak brightness. The periscope camera in question is a 50MP sensor with 2.7x optical zoom meanwhile the 5,400 mAh battery has 100W charging and 50W wireless charging.

Here are the detailed specifications.