US Open Champion Encounters Venomous Snake During Tennis Match [Video]

Former US Open champion, Dominic Thiem, had a ferocious encounter with one of Australia’s most venomous snakes during a tennis match at the Brisbane International on Saturday, 30 December 2023.

ALSO READ Sports Icons Hail Novak Djokovic’s Monumental French Open Win

The ex-world number #3 was losing the match against the 20-year-old Aussie, James McCabe, in the first-round qualifying match when the fans spotted the snake courtside.

The security personnel came hurriedly, as the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered onto the court to the shock of the players and fans.

Later on, Thiem conveyed: “I really love animals, especially exotic ones, but they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ball-kids, so it was a really dangerous situation. It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget.”

The snake was 50 centimeters long, eastern brown, and is listed among Australia’s most deadly reptiles.

Once the snake danger was safely removed, play was allowed to resume.

Thiem, hailing from Austria, was not out of danger as he had lost the first set, 2-6, and had to win the remaining two in order to qualify for the next round.

The 30-year-old clinched the match by winning the second and third set, 7-6 & 6-4.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Youngest Tennis Star Haniya Minhas Becomes Adidas Brand Ambassador

The Austrian has had a torrid time after facing a wrist injury which has altered his tennis career.

Thiem won the US Open in 2020 and reached the Final of the 2020 Australian Open (losing to Novak Djokovic), but his career has only gone downhill since the wrist issue.