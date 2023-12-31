Govt Decides to Retain Petrol Prices on New Year

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Dec 31, 2023 | 10:53 pm

The caretaker federal government has decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for the first half of January 2024.

There has been no change in the price of petrol as it remains unchanged at Rs. 267.34 per liter.

Subsequently, the price of petrol was set at Rs. 267.34 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel was set at Rs. 276.21 per liter. The prices during the first half of January will remain the same.

It is pertinent to mention here that at the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the government cut the price of petrol by Rs. 14 per liter while the price of high-speed diesel was slashed by Rs. 13.50 per liter.

 

>