Abrar Ahmed Likely to be Fully Fit for Sydney Test

A sense of hopeful expectation surrounds the Pakistan cricket team, as they anticipate the possible return of leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed for the upcoming third Test in Sydney.

According to sources, Abrar had a pinched nerve in his right leg and weak muscles for which he received injections to recover from the injury. Pakistan team management is waiting to see how he feels after training today to decide if he can play in the final Test match.

He missed the first two Test matches because of his right leg injury but seemed okay during practice on Monday. However, his injury history means it’s not certain if he will play in the third Test. He first felt pain in his leg during a game in Canberra and was then ruled out of the first Test.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he was getting better but not completely symptom-free. There are some worrisome signs about whether he can handle the workload as a main spinner in a Test match, and they know there’s a risk in playing him since an injury could leave the team with only ten players.

Abrar is also part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20I series against New Zealand, and the PCB sees him as an important player in both T20 and Test cricket.

The 25 years old and has played six Tests since his debut last December, taking 38 wickets so far. His early career was affected by injuries, but he seemed to be overcoming them before this latest injury.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also brought in Sajid Khan and Mohammad Nawaz as backup players, but neither has played in this series yet.