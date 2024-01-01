Gwadar International Airport to Become Operational by 2025: Civil Aviation

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan is hopeful that Gwadar International Airport will become operational in 2025, as reported by a local media outlet.

In a recent notification issued by CAA, New Gwadar International Airport is expected to be operational next year. The notification revealed that the airport has obtained certification as a global aerodrome category C for the next two years.

It is important to note that this certification is necessary to assure the pilots that the airport is considered suitable for landing planes in diverse weather conditions.

As per the CAA officials, New Gwadar International Airport has been equipped with a modern landing system.

The official added that the world’s most modern landing system installed on the runway of the airport will allow big airplanes like Airbus 320 and Boeing 737 to land safely.

It is pertinent to mention that authorities have changed Gwadar Airport’s inauguration date multiple times.

In September last year, the inauguration of the airport built by China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had been delayed by 6 months. A top official of CAA told a local newspaper that the Chinese authorities are aiming for March 2024 for the inauguration of the airport.