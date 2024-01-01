Mohammad Hafeez Misses Team Flight to Sydney

Pakistan men’s cricket team Director, Mohammad Hafeez, missed the team flight which had to carry the 35-odd member squad from Melbourne to Sydney for the Third and Final Test against Australia.

The Third Test match is scheduled to take place between Australia and Pakistan from 03 January 2024 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Hafeez, travelling with his wife, reached the airport late, which prompted the authorities to not allow them to board the plane.

The couple had to take another flight to Sydney after a few hours. The team management is quiet on the matter, with no official statement sent out.

Hafeez has recently introduced fines for players who break the team’s code of conduct, will he apply the same rules for himself?

As for the match, Pakistan is reportedly set to make a change to their starting unit with Saim Ayub set to replace Imam-ul-Haq, who has failed to impress on the tour so far.

Pakistan has already lost the series, 2-0, but they can escape the white-wash if they draw the Third Test match.

Pakistan is on a streak of losing 16 Test matches in Australia. Their last win was in 1995 at the same venue as this Test match.