Pakistan Spending Less Than 2% of its GDP on Education

The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution was informed that current spending for education is only 1.77 percent of the total GDP, falling short of the manifesto’s target of 5 percent for education and 1 percent for research.

The committee meeting presided over by Chairman Mushtaq Ahmed, convened here on Monday to deliberate on key matters about the transfer of powers and handing over the functions and facilities to the Provincial Government with a particular focus on the education sector.

During the session, the chairman underscored the committee’s commitment to redirecting state resources towards engaging the youth in activities that safeguard Pakistan’s future, emphasizing the need to prioritize such initiatives over counter-terrorism investments as investing in youth education and employment will counter the terrorism.

A comprehensive briefing was provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman on the transfer of powers to the provinces, specifically concerning the posting/transfer of vice-chancellors of universities under the 18th Amendment.

The committee learned that 42 universities in Pakistan are currently functioning with acting vice-chancellors. Administrative procedures for appointments in Islamabad involve a search committee appointed by the President of Pakistan, while provincially chartered Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) fall under the governance of their respective provinces’ Higher Education Departments.

HEC officials raised concerns about the potential hindrance to education access for the underprivileged due to the privatization of educational institutions. The committee chairman expressed dismay over the escalating recruitment in universities, coupled with a decline in education quality. The committee noted that universities are offering courses with limited employment prospects. Senator Taj Haider inquired about the GDP allocation for education, it was revealed that the current spending is only 1.77 percent of the total GDP, falling short of the manifesto’s target of 5 percent for education and 1 percent for research.

The committee chairman criticized the government’s perception of education spending as a loss, juxtaposing it with substantial payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs). He highlighted the significant disparity in funds allocated for capacity charges to IPPs compared to the budget for Higher Education Commissions.

The committee also decided to formulate a sub-committee to find out the real situation pertaining to the federally owned sports facilities in provinces.