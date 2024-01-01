OGRA Announces Slight Increases in LPG Price for January 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of indigenous liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 1.57 per kg, increasing the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinders by Rs. 18.52 for January 2024.

In a notification issued on Monday, the regulator set the price of LPG at Rs. 256.4 per kg for December compared to Rs. 255 in November. The 11.8 kg domestic cylinder price has been set at Rs. 3,025.87 for January 2024 compared to Rs. 3,007.35 in December.

In a short statement, OGRA said that the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and the US Dollar exchange rate. As compared to the previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6 percent.

The average Dollar exchange rate has however gone down by 0.86 percent resulting in an increase in LPG consumer price by Rs. 18.52/11.8 kg cylinder (0.61 percent), it added.

>