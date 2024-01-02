IT Ministry, HEC and P@SHA All Set to Commence Industry Co-opt Program

In a significant move aimed at revitalizing IT education nationwide and fostering a skilled IT workforce, the Ministry of IT and Telecom is gearing up to introduce a standardized quality test for IT students across the country.

Collaborating with key stakeholders including the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA), and the National Computing Education Accreditation Council (NCEA), the Ministry plans to conduct a centralized test through the Virtual University.

Scheduled for January 7th, 2024, the standardized quality test is poised to set a benchmark for IT students, focusing on those enrolled in the 7th semester of public and private universities and affiliated colleges specializing in IT, computing, and related disciplines.

Following extensive consultations with stakeholders, the Ministry of IT and Telecom emphasizes the significance of this initiative in bridging the gap between academia and industry needs. The test aims to address a critical issue in the current IT education landscape, where a large percentage of graduates lack immediate employability due to a lack of industry-relevant skills and experience.

To facilitate the process, the Virtual University has established an online portal for interested students to apply for the test. Successful candidates will not only receive industry recognition but will also have the opportunity to participate in the Industry Placement Program.

Under this program, 25,000 qualified students will be placed in the industry during their last semester, a move designed to provide hands-on experience with the latest technologies. Moreover, those selected for this co-opt program will be granted an exemption of up to 6 credit hours in their 8th semester, acknowledging the practical experience gained during industry placement.

ALSO READ UVAS Inks MoU With Zarai Taraqiati Bank to Uplift Livelihood of Livestock farmers

The overarching goal of this academia-industry collaboration is to equip IT graduates with the necessary skills and experience, ensuring a higher employability rate in both local and international job markets. The Ministry’s initiative reflects a strategic vision to enhance the quality of the IT workforce and strengthen the bonds between academic institutions and the dynamic needs of the industry.