Video Shows PCB Called Haris Rauf and Others from Big Bash So They Could Practice Alone

The Pakistan team is all set to tour New Zealand for a series of 5 T20I matches right after completing their Test series in Australia.

The team has already begun their training sessions, with three key players, fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan, and leg spinner Usama Mir, also taking part in the net sessions.

According to sources, these three cricketers were given separate nets and were told to practice with a white ball for two hours.

حارث روف ،اسامہ میر اور زمان خان کو الگ نیٹ دیا گیا اور انکو کہا گیا کہ دو گھنٹے تک خود وائیٹ بال سے پریکٹس کریں… تو اگر یہاں دو گھنٹے وائیٹ بال سے نیٹ میں علیحدہ پریکٹس کروانی تھی تو وہی بگ بیش کے میچز کی اجازت دے دیتے اتنا ego کا مسئلہ نہ بناتے نہ… ٹیم ڈائریکٹر صاحب کی من… pic.twitter.com/BrHVZ8UGnT — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) January 2, 2024

Recently, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir both played for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) season 13 and delivered their best performances there.

Additionally, Zaman Khan played for Sydney Thunder in 8 matches and also performed exceptionally well. Now, these three players are already in the T20I squad for the New Zealand series, as they have returned to training for the upcoming series.

The big question arises: why were they treated with separate net practice training? If they had to practice separately with white balls for two hours here, they wouldn’t have been allowed to practice for the Big Bash matches either.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had declined the extension requests from the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Thunder for the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Usama Mir.

The Green Shirts are scheduled to play a 5-match T20I series against New Zealand on Kiwi soil. The series is set to begin on the 12th of January in Auckland.