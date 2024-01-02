Harsha Bhogle Excited to Watch Saim Ayub Play Against Australia

Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle expressed his eagerness to watch Pakistan’s young, talented batter, Saim Ayub, perform in the third Test match against Australia.

Harsha Bhogle expressed his excitement on his social media account, writing that he is excited to see Saim Ayub bat in the third Test.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Reveals Why Shaheen Will Not Play 3rd Test Match

Big call to be without Shaheen Afridi for the Sydney Test. I thought Pakistan's key bowlers would be Shaheen and Abrar but looks a bit thin without them. Excited to see Saim Ayub. I've heard a lot about him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 2, 2024

He said, “Big call to be without Shaheen Afridi for the Sydney Test. I thought Pakistan’s key bowlers would be Shaheen and Abrar but looks a bit thin without them. Excited to see Saim Ayub. I’ve heard a lot about him.”

Both teams have announced their playing XI for tomorrow’s Test match as the home side Australia, leading the three-match series 2-0, has kept its playing XI unchanged for the final Test.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has made two changes: Saim replaces Imam-ul-Haq due to Imam’s poor run of performances, and spinner Sajid Khan comes in for Shaheen, who has been rested for this match.

The third and final Test between Pakistan and Australia will be played tomorrow in Sydney. The Green Shirts are looking to win their first Test on Australian soil since 1995 and avoid a clean sweep.