You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 Mini on Interest-Free Installments

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 5:33 pm

The now-discontinued iPhone 12 Mini can still be easily PTA approved at Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store on interest-free installments. There is only a single listing for the entire iPhone 12 series which costs Rs. 148,000, which can be broken down to only Rs. 12,333 per month through installments.

Alfa Mall offers installment options for 3 to 12 months, all without any markup. However, the 12-month option asks for a 10% processing fee while the rest are limited to 5%.

You can avail of this offer by choosing an installment plan (3 to 12 months), entering your CNIC number, and the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12 Mini. An IMEI number is your smartphone’s unique identification number that can be found on the retail box or in the phone’s settings menu.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. After 12 days, the Alfa Mall seller responsible for your PTA approval will call you to inform you once the phone is approved. If you don’t receive a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status at PTA’s official website or by sending your IMEI number via SMS to 8484.

Specifications

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12
CPU Hexa-core Hexa-core
GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
OS iOS 14 iOS 14
Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits, 1200 nits (peak), 5.4 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, 625 nits, 1200 nits (peak), 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
Memory 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
Camera Primary: 12 MP + 12 MP Primary: 12 MP + 12 MP
Selfie: 12 MP + 3D Selfie: 12 MP + 3D
Connectivity LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LTE, USB Type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Battery Li-Ion 2227 mAh, non-removable (8.57 Wh) Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh)
Price $699 $799

>