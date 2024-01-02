You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 Mini on Interest-Free Installments

The now-discontinued iPhone 12 Mini can still be easily PTA approved at Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store on interest-free installments. There is only a single listing for the entire iPhone 12 series which costs Rs. 148,000, which can be broken down to only Rs. 12,333 per month through installments.

Alfa Mall offers installment options for 3 to 12 months, all without any markup. However, the 12-month option asks for a 10% processing fee while the rest are limited to 5%.

You can avail of this offer by choosing an installment plan (3 to 12 months), entering your CNIC number, and the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12 Mini. An IMEI number is your smartphone’s unique identification number that can be found on the retail box or in the phone’s settings menu.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 10-12 days. After 12 days, the Alfa Mall seller responsible for your PTA approval will call you to inform you once the phone is approved. If you don’t receive a call within 12 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status at PTA’s official website or by sending your IMEI number via SMS to 8484.

Specifications