You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 Pro on Interest-Free Installments

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jan 1, 2024 | 6:18 pm

You can get PTA approval for your iPhone 12 Pro, the second most powerful iPhone 12 model from 2020, in easy installments from Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store.

The PTA approval for the iPhone 12 Pro on Alfa Mall costs Rs. 129,999, but you can pay it in 3 to 12 monthly installments with no interest. The 3, 6, and 9-month installments have a 5% service charge, while the 12-month installment has a 10% service charge. This offer is only for Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

To avail of this offer, go to Alfa Mall and select your preferred installment plan (3, 6, 9, or 12 months) as shown in the screenshot. Then enter your CNIC number and the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12 Pro, which you can find on the box or in the phone’s settings.

After your payment is done, Alfa Mall will send a PTA approval request and your phone should be approved in 10-12 days. An Alfa Mall merchant will call you to confirm your approval, but if you don’t get a call in 12 days, you can check your approval status on PTA’s official website. You can also text your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications

 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic, 5nm Apple A14 Bionic, 5nm
CPU Hexa Core Hexa Core
GPU Apple GPU Apple GPU
OS iOS 14 iOS 14
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.1″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1170 x 2532 pixels, 460 ppi 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 1284 x 2778 pixels, 458 ppi
RAM 6 GB 6 GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, NVMe 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, NVMe
Card Slot No No
Main Camera 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide)1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto)1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)1/3.6″
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)		 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide)1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, Sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 65mm (telephoto)1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2.5x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.4, 120˚, 13mm (ultrawide)1/3.6″
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
Front Camera 12MP 12MP
Fingerprint Sensor Touch ID Touch ID
Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Battery
 Li-Ion 2815 mAh, non-removable (10.78 Wh) Li-Ion 3687 mAh, non-removable (14.13 Wh)
Price
 $1000 $1100

>