You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 12 Pro on Interest-Free Installments

You can get PTA approval for your iPhone 12 Pro, the second most powerful iPhone 12 model from 2020, in easy installments from Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping store.

The PTA approval for the iPhone 12 Pro on Alfa Mall costs Rs. 129,999, but you can pay it in 3 to 12 monthly installments with no interest. The 3, 6, and 9-month installments have a 5% service charge, while the 12-month installment has a 10% service charge. This offer is only for Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

To avail of this offer, go to Alfa Mall and select your preferred installment plan (3, 6, 9, or 12 months) as shown in the screenshot. Then enter your CNIC number and the 15-digit IMEI number of your iPhone 12 Pro, which you can find on the box or in the phone’s settings.

After your payment is done, Alfa Mall will send a PTA approval request and your phone should be approved in 10-12 days. An Alfa Mall merchant will call you to confirm your approval, but if you don’t get a call in 12 days, you can check your approval status on PTA’s official website. You can also text your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

Specifications