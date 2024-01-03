Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza Break 38-Year Partnership Record in Australia

The third and final Test against Australia in Sydney started with a standout performance from Pakistan’s pace bowler, Aamer Jamal, who showcased his skills with the bat, smashing a crucial 82 runs.

Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first. The Men in Green got off to a terrible start as both the openers were sent back to the pavilion without scoring a run. Pakistan’s counter-attack came courtesy of a solid innings by Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha before Aamer Jamal and Mir Hamza took center stage.

Their remarkable partnership of 86 runs for the 10th wicket helped Pakistan cross the 300-run mark. The duo scored the highest 10th wicket stand in Australia by any visiting team in the last 38 years.

Aamer Jamal’s 82-run knock was particularly noteworthy, as he became the first Pakistani player to achieve a five-wicket haul and score over fifty runs in his debut series.

Jamal’s innings, which included smashing four sixes and nine fours off 97 balls, were a highlight. Alongside him, Hamza showed great support by spending time in the middle, facing 43 deliveries and scoring 7 runs while remaining not out.

Day 2 will resume tomorrow with Australia at 6/0 having faced one over from off-spinner Sajid Khan.